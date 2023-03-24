Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.