Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,420 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

