Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $121,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 506.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $37.53 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

