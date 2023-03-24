Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $140,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Price Performance

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

