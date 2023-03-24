Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $145,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.