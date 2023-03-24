Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $155,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

Xylem stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

