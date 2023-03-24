Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $186,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

ATVI opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

