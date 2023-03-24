Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.36 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.