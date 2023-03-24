Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

