Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

