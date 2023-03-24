Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after acquiring an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

