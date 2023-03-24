Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

