Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,896 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $64.60 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

