Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

