Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.06 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

