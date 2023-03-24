Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,982 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

SHEL opened at $55.97 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

