Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $110,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

