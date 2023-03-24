Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

