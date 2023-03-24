Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $265.17 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.81. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

