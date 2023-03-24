Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

