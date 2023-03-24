Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 970 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

