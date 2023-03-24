ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $99.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN
In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN
ASGN Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ASGN opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
About ASGN
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
