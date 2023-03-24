ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $99.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Stories

