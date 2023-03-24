Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

