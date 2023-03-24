Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

