Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AINC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

