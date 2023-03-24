Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $25.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 170,163 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

