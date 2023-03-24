Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,135 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 4.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

