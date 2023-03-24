AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

