ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) and COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Critical Comparison

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) and COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. COMPANHIA ENERG/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATCO and COMPANHIA ENERG/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 8.70 COMPANHIA ENERG/S $34.37 billion N/A N/A $3.12 0.93

Analyst Recommendations

COMPANHIA ENERG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATCO and COMPANHIA ENERG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 1 1 0 2.50 COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATCO currently has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.56%. Given ATCO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than COMPANHIA ENERG/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ATCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATCO and COMPANHIA ENERG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATCO beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management. The Electricity segment includes ATCO Structures & Logistics. This company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services and logistics and operations management. The Pipelines & Liquids segment includes ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines, ATCO Gas Australia, and ATCO Energy Solutions. These businesses provide integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, Western Australia and Mexico. The Corporate & Other segment includes commercial real estate owned by the company in Alberta and ATCO Energy, a retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta. The Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines. It is also involved in the natural gas distribution; sale and trading of electricity; energy and technological solutions businesses; provision of telecommunications and data center service activities; and operation of solar energy plants. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

