Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NYSE ATO opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

