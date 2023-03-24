AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

