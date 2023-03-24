AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.46 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.