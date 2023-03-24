Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 226,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,342,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
