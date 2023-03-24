Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 331,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

NYSE ACB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 817.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

