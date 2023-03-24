Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ACL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on April 25th

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 26th.

Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.47.

Insider Activity

In other Australian Clinical Labs news, insider Melinda McGrath 238,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

