Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

