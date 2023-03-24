Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 3.6%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.91. 40,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 861,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.