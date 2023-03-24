Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
