B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

