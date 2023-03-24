Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.