Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.6 %
Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
