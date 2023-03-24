Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

