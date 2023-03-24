Bank of Stockton Has $40.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.74 and its 200-day moving average is $392.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

