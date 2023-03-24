Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

