Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA raised Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.12.
Baozun Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of BZUN opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.