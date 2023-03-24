Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA raised Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Shares of BZUN opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

