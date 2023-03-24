Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,782,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 6,231,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.