Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.09 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.21%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

