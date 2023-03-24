Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.90. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

