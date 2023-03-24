Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 90,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.