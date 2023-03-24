Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 41,908 Shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of LumiraDx worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth about $14,600,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in LumiraDx by 297.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,737,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,616 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $787,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.17. LumiraDx Limited has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

