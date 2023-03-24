Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

